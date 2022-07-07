9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Sports
KK 11 Icon Katowando Questions Players Passion For Football

Former KK 11 and Nkana goalkeeper Johnstone Katowando has told the current crop of players to take football seriously.

Katowando, who played for Zambia between 1976 and 1980, said players should be more dedicated to the game.

He observed that some players nowadays lack the zeal to play the game.

“In the past the boys were dedicated to just playing the game but these days players have combined football and money. They have put money first,” Katowando said from his base in Kitwe.

Katowando 69 was part of the Zambia squad for the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games in Canada.

“Many Zambian players are going to play outside the country but are coming back early without achieving anything. Players are lacking that zeal to play with dedication. If they work hard, current players can perform wonders,” he said.

Katowando made his name at Rhokana United now called Nkana Football Club around 1972 before joining Lusaka’s Red Arrows in 1975.

Previous articleMujembe Quits Kitwe United

