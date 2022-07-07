9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Sports
Mujembe Quits Kitwe United

Coach Lewingtone Mujembe has ditched Kitwe United to join FAZ Super Division side Chambishi as first assistant coach.

Mujembe joined Kitwe United, a National Division One side, as head coach last January.

Chambishi have since unveiled Mujembe as first assistant coach ahead of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super Division season.

The Konkola Blades legend has joined the Chambishi bench headed by Simonda Kaunda.

Ernest Ngosa is the second assistant coach at Chambishi.

Club spokesperson Chali Katongo said Chambishi is confident the combination of Simonda and Mujembe will bring glory to the club.

“The Executive Committee of Chambishi Football Club wishes to inform the football family on the appointment of Mr Mujembe as 1st Assistant Coach. Mr Kaunda Simonda will continue as Head Coach,” Katongo said in a media statement.

“Management is confident that the combination of the two will bring glory to Chambishi Football,” he added.

Chambishi survived relegation after finishing 14th in the Super Division on 38 points in 34 matches.

