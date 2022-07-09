The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has increased the buying price for white maize by K20 for a 50-kilogram bag. The revision brings the prices to K180 from K160 which was announced on June 16, 2022.

FRA Board Chairperson, Kelvin Hambwezya says the revision has been done in view of the current market dynamics.

Mr Hambwezya said that the revision is premised on ensuring that farmers recover their production costs especially in striking a balance with those that did not benefit from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He told ZNBC News today that the agency expects the revised price to boost Maize production and improved productivity amongst Small Scale Farmers for the upcoming and future agriculture seasons.

Mr Hambwezya said this will also guarantee increased income and diversified opportunities in Agricultural Trade and value chains both locally and regionally.

He has also assured farmers that the Agency will operate at least 1 257 satellite depots across the country, as was the case last year.

Mr. Hambwezya revealed that the recruitment and training of buyers have started with satellite depots expected to be opened by next week Wednesday during which purchase of the three designated crops namely White Maize, Soya Beans and Paddy Rice will commence.