9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Food Reserve Agency Increases Maize purchasing Price by K20

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Food Reserve Agency Increases Maize purchasing Price by K20
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has increased the buying price for white maize by K20 for a 50-kilogram bag. The revision brings the prices to K180 from K160 which was announced on June 16, 2022.

FRA Board Chairperson, Kelvin Hambwezya says the revision has been done in view of the current market dynamics.

Mr Hambwezya said that the revision is premised on ensuring that farmers recover their production costs especially in striking a balance with those that did not benefit from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He told ZNBC News today that the agency expects the revised price to boost Maize production and improved productivity amongst Small Scale Farmers for the upcoming and future agriculture seasons.

Mr Hambwezya said this will also guarantee increased income and diversified opportunities in Agricultural Trade and value chains both locally and regionally.

He has also assured farmers that the Agency will operate at least 1 257 satellite depots across the country, as was the case last year.

Mr. Hambwezya revealed that the recruitment and training of buyers have started with satellite depots expected to be opened by next week Wednesday during which purchase of the three designated crops namely White Maize, Soya Beans and Paddy Rice will commence.

Previous articleTony Blair Institute to put up a team in Zambia to build capacity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Food Reserve Agency Increases Maize purchasing Price by K20

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has increased the buying price for white maize by K20 for a 50-kilogram bag....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia to endeavor to adopt a Social Solidarity Economy-Labour Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba has said that Zambia will endeavor to adopt the social solidarity economy to help promote decent wages...
Read more

Ex-convict shot dead in Kitwe

Economy Support Editor - 1
 Police in Kitwe have shot dead an ex-convict who is allegedly to have been among the criminals that recently broke into mobile city and...
Read more

Public Debt Management Bill will help in the economic recovery once approved – Chikuba

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Ministry of Finance and National Planning says it is confident that the legal reforms in Public Debt Management once approved by Parliament will...
Read more

Zambians in the diaspora urged to positively market the country

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has implored Zambians in the diaspora to positively market the country for Zambia to benefit...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.