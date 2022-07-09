Health minister Sylvia Masebo has commended “When Female Lead” foundation, for constructing a one by three classroom block in Mwalukanga village in Chongwe Town.

Ms Masebo says the construction of the classroom block has come at a right time when government is implementing the free education policy.

She said the free education policy has seen an increase in the number of pupils in classrooms adding that the construction of block will help address the classroom space.

Ms Masebo , who is also Chongwe Constituency member of Parliament , added that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has always been promoting a private driven partnership since government alone cannot do manage to do everything.

And “When Female Lead” founder Mizinga Melu said the foundation, established last year, aims at changing Mwalukanga village to be a better place.

Ms Melu noted that last year, her foundation approached one of the headmen in Mwalukanga village to see what suitable projects can be implemented in the area.

In response the headman said the biggest challenge that the area is faced with is lack of a school adding that pupils are currently squatting at one of the churches and taught by volunteer teachers.

Ms Melu said thereafter her foundation commenced construction of the classroom block expected to be completed and handed over to government before the end of August next month.

She has since thanked some cooperating partners for coming on board and help in constructing the school.