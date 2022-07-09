9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Masebo calls for increased PPP in the country

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Health Masebo calls for increased PPP in the country
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health minister Sylvia Masebo has commended “When Female Lead” foundation, for constructing a one by three classroom block in Mwalukanga village in Chongwe Town.

Ms Masebo says the construction of the classroom block has come at a right time when government is implementing the free education policy.

She said the free education policy has seen an increase in the number of pupils in classrooms adding that the construction of block will help address the classroom space.

Ms Masebo , who is also Chongwe Constituency member of Parliament , added that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has always been promoting a private driven partnership since government alone cannot do manage to do everything.

And “When Female Lead” founder Mizinga Melu said the foundation, established last year, aims at changing Mwalukanga village to be a better place.

Ms Melu noted that last year, her foundation approached one of the headmen in Mwalukanga village to see what suitable projects can be implemented in the area.

In response the headman said the biggest challenge that the area is faced with is lack of a school adding that pupils are currently squatting at one of the churches and taught by volunteer teachers.

Ms Melu said thereafter her foundation commenced construction of the classroom block expected to be completed and handed over to government before the end of August next month.

She has since thanked some cooperating partners for coming on board and help in constructing the school.

Previous article23 year old mobile money agent nurses gunshot wounds in Nakonde

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Masebo calls for increased PPP in the country

Health minister Sylvia Masebo has commended "When Female Lead" foundation, for constructing a one by three classroom...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia seeks enhanced health sector ties with Czech Republic

Health Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, says there is need for Zambia to create resilient systems of health care delivery that will withstand emergencies and...
Read more

Non- Communicable Diseases and injuries among top 10 causes of mortality in Zambia – Kasonka

Health Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Health says the Zambia Non-Communicable Disease and Injuries Poverty Commission has identified and addressed 54 critical conditions since its appointment in...
Read more

Govt creating resilient health systems to counteract disease outbreaks – Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says government is creating resilient systems that will withstand emergencies and disease outbreaks. Ms. Masebo noted that there is a...
Read more

Death at The Hospital: The Important Case of Supply Chain Management, HH to blame

Health Chief Editor - 13
By Dr Canisius BANDA UNAVAILABILITY of essential commodities, be they laboratory, medical or surgical, is a 'cause' of death at health facilities. A cogent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.