Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament (MP) for Chawama Tasila Lungu questioned the credibility of the much-touted free education.

Speaking at a press briefing by the party, Ms Lungu said that although the motive had been good as a way of encouraging more children to attain free education it is now devoid of basic tenets of hygiene because of various shortcomings, with congested classrooms, in some instances about 200 children crowded in one classroom, some squatting on the floor, with unhygienic environment has characterized the learners, raising questions on the quality of education being imparted.

Ms Lungu further said that some schools lack various basic hygienic requirements, fueling concerns of the safety of the learners against hazards including the COVID-19 pandemic which is being fought against, noting that it would be important for the Government to revisit the free education that is reigning at the moment and ensure all learners at various institutions but called for an urgent review of the situation.

Ms Lungu contend that the situation has left many children likely to fail to comprehend because of the high ratio of pupil against the teacher while ensuring that adequate furniture and sanitary requirements were redressed.

“We have noted that the free education that is in place is not quality at all because in most schools there are about 200 pupils crowded in one classroom, with some sitting or squatting on the floor and may lack hygienic conditions and we cannot call that quality education,” she said.

“I call upon the Government to ensure that while education is free education, there be quality as well for all the learners,”