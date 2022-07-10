9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Sports
Botswana Qualify to Face Chipolopolo in COSAFA Cup Quarterfinals

sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Botswana secured a 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal date against Chipolopolo after eliminating last eight favouriotes Angola in the two sides final Group A match at King Zwelithini stadium in Durban.

Zambia will enter the competition on July 2012 at the quarterfinal stage after enjoying a last eight bye together with six other higher ranked sides on the FIFA Rankings that include guest side Senegal and defending champions South Africa.

Botswana beat Angola 1-0 in their final preliminary stage game to finish top of Group A on 9 and 6 points respectively.

But Botswana didn’t have it plain sailing especially in the first half in which Angola dominated but found Zebras goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko in great form after denying particularly sure chances from Julinho and Vanilson.

It later turned out into a game of two halves as Botswana to the reins from the break.

And it was Phoko who broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when the goalkeeper was brave enough to step up to take the penalty after a Gapser handball.

But Angola mounted a massive counter in the last ten minutes of the game in which Julinho shot wide in the 80th minute and five minutes later Kinito’s cheeky back-heel on the goalline was ruled out for offside.

Meanwhile, Botswana and Zambia’s quarterfinal date is a repeat of the 2019 final also played in Durban that Chipolopolo won 1-0.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are expected in Durban early Sunday evening departing Lusaka at lunchtime following a three-week pre-COSAFA Cup campaign.

Tuesdays quarterfinal match is at 17h00 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

