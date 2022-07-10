Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation must translate into ensuring productive and hardworking citizens. Mr Matambo says the Christian nation declaration should translate that Zambians become helpful and positively impact on each other’s livelihoods.

Mr. Matambo said Christianity is key to imparting positive attitudes and influencing positive change in society. He said this during a Tea party fundraising breakfast for Luanshya Bread of Life Church International.

“Zambia is a Christian nation and a country where various cultures merge to form a unique nation that is proud of its heritage.

“ The relationship between the Church and Government dates years back as the church plays a critical role of uniting the nation,” Mr Matambo said.

The church is instrumental in ensuring that good morals are imparted in society for the welfare of the country.

Mr Matambo said the church plays a significant role in conflict resolution and had continued to offer valuable guidance to Government.

He urged the church to continue preaching the Gospel and conducting charitable works adding that this is critical to building strong a nation.

“The church has to do good to people as seen in Galatians 6:10 which says therefore as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith,” Mr Matambo said.

The church intends to buy musical instruments worth K200, 000 to replace the stolen ones, recently.

Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo said leaders should be God fearing adding that they ( the leaders ) should always seek guidance from God to lead others effectively.

He commended Mr Matambo for being “a servant of the Lord who seeks wisdom from God.”

And Luanshya Bread of Life Church International Bishop in-charge Jack Mwansa commended Mr Matambo for being instrumental in fundraising funds for the church towards the buying of musical instruments.