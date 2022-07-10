9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 10, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Ex-Miner shoots Self, Daughter and Grandson

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Ex-Miner shoots Self, Daughter and Grandson
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 61 year old retired miner of Kitwe’s Mindolo Township has shot himself dead after shooting his daughter and grandson in the early hours of today.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu says Isaac Gondwe first shot and wounded his 26 year old daughter ESNART and 13 year old grandson Kondwani Lungu.

Esnart sustained a bullet wound on the left side of her chest while Kondwani sustained a bullet wound on the left side of his mouth.

Ms. Zulu says the deceased, who was not in talking terms with his wife Sara Gondwe 57, earlier informed her that he was not feeling well.

She says his wife told him to look for some pain killers.

Ms. Zulu says it was at this point that the deceased went to the rooms where other members of the family were sleeping and separated the two victims from the other family members.

He then accused the two of always being against him.

Ms.Zulu says it was from there that he shot them and also attempted to shoot the wife but the gun jammed.

She says he then went and locked himself in the bedroom where he shot himself.

Ms. Zulu says a Glock Pistol was used in the act with two empty cartridges picked from the scene.

She said his daughter and grandson are admitted at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and Doctors have described the condition of his grandson as critical while that of his daughter as stable.

The body of the deceased is in Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Previous articleMasebo calls for setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health services

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Ex-Miner shoots Self, Daughter and Grandson

A 61 year old retired miner of Kitwe’s Mindolo Township has shot himself dead after shooting his daughter and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Masebo calls for setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health services

Economy Support Editor - 0
ealth minister Sylvia Masebo has ordered health authorities in Chongwe district to immediately set up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health...
Read more

Lihefu advises the Zambia Correctional Service to apply for CDF

Economy Support Editor - 2
Government has advised authorities at Solwezi Correctional Facility to use the constituency development fund (CDF) to finance its various development projects. North-western province Minister Mr....
Read more

23 year old mobile money agent nurses gunshot wounds in Nakonde

Economy Support Editor - 4
A 23 -year-old mobile money agent of Nakonde in Muchinga Province, is nursing two  bullet wounds in the leg after a failed attempt to...
Read more

World Bank has re-classified Zambia to low income status from lower middle income

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The World Bank has re-classified Zambia to low-income status from lower middle income, for the 2023 financial year because of the deterioration of Gross...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.