A 61 year old retired miner of Kitwe’s Mindolo Township has shot himself dead after shooting his daughter and grandson in the early hours of today.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu says Isaac Gondwe first shot and wounded his 26 year old daughter ESNART and 13 year old grandson Kondwani Lungu.

Esnart sustained a bullet wound on the left side of her chest while Kondwani sustained a bullet wound on the left side of his mouth.

Ms. Zulu says the deceased, who was not in talking terms with his wife Sara Gondwe 57, earlier informed her that he was not feeling well.

She says his wife told him to look for some pain killers.

Ms. Zulu says it was at this point that the deceased went to the rooms where other members of the family were sleeping and separated the two victims from the other family members.

He then accused the two of always being against him.

Ms.Zulu says it was from there that he shot them and also attempted to shoot the wife but the gun jammed.

She says he then went and locked himself in the bedroom where he shot himself.

Ms. Zulu says a Glock Pistol was used in the act with two empty cartridges picked from the scene.

She said his daughter and grandson are admitted at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and Doctors have described the condition of his grandson as critical while that of his daughter as stable.

The body of the deceased is in Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary.