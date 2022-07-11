Former Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia says it won’t be long before the praise singers start condemning the Hakainde Hichilema-led New Dawn Administration.

Fr. Frank Bwalya said Zambians are very disappointed with President Hichilema who he accused of shielding big companies from paying taxes.

The Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Mobilization Committee demanded that the Head of State needs to explain to Zambians why he is giving holidays to mines who did not even refuse to pay tax.

Fr Bwalya alleged that no government can give tax holidays unless there is someone benefiting from the same. He said this when he featured on Millennium TV last night to discuss Zambia under the New Dawn Administration.

“The people of Zambia may not do anything but they are very disappointed with you President Hakainde Hichilema. They are very disappointed with you because you are protecting these big companies, you are shielding them from paying the tax, the tax that the Zambian people, that you as a government require to put medicines in the hospitals, to ensure that there is quality education, our women our so on,” he said.

“You have decided to align yourself, to stand with these mining companies who in fact didn’t even refuse to pay tax in the first place. What is going on? You need to explain to the Zambians people.”

Fr Bwalya further indicated that Zambians are people are annoyed.

“You claimed to be a transparent person, that you are going to be talking to our people. In fact, I hear that you are going to be having radio programs, to engage with the Zambian people so that you can explain. I think it was done once with the press conference at State House, that thing I can assure you dear Zambians, it will not come back,” he said.

“Because the people are annoyed. The people are asking pertinent questions. Even a small child, a small child is going to ask you manje vitumbuwa vioneka ving’ono koma mu PF venzo onekako vikulu. Why? Because they are saying the inflation is going down but the prices of goods are not going down.”