The Local Government Association of Zambia ( LGAZ ) with support from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has launched a programme which is promoting women’s participation in local governance.

The programme dubbed: “ the Partnerships for Municipal Innovation of Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL) “ will be implemented in five municipalities in Zambia.

Kasama Mayor, Theresa Kolala who launched the programme in the district said the project will work towards increasing the capacity of women to participate in local government.

The project will train local government officials on gender-inclusive governance and gender-responsive service delivery.

It will also develop action plans that will promote women’s participation in local government through the implementation of priority activities such as mentorships.

“Women, youths, the elderly as well as persons with disabilities will benefit from the interventions that have been put across. The PMI-WILL is one such intervention because our women, girls and the differently-abled will never be the same, ” she said.

She states that some of the interventions that will come in the project will see more women empowered, adding that this will bring valuable benefits to the local authority and result in improved service delivery.

And LGAZ Finance Director Sangulukani Zulu said the project will promote service delivery in local authorities and will thereby increase women participation as leaders and decision-makers in local government.

Mr Zulu added that it will also increase the capacity of selected municipalities to deliver gender-responsive services.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Local Government Officer, Alfred Nyambose who welcomed the programme in the province has expressed confidence that it will achieve its objectives.

Stressing that the programme will go a long way in improving the lives of women and other marginalized groups in society. Mr. Nyambose said he is impressed with the steps Kasama Town Council has taken to include different stakeholders in the governing council.

“For two councils in Northern to be picked is not a joke especially that they were competing with the 116 councils, this means that the two did their groundwork to ensure that they become part of the project,” he said.

Five councils namely Kasama and Lunte, in Northern Province, Chifunabuli in Luapula, Nakonde in Muchinga and Kafue in Lusaka have been selected to benefit from the six-year project which is sponsored by the Canadian government.