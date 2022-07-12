9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Untidy Chipolopolo Luckily Make COSAFA Cup Semifinals

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Untidy Chipolopolo Luckily Make COSAFA Cup Semifinals
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A very poor Chipolopolo Zambia laboured to the 2022 COSAFA Cup semifinal following a 5-4 post-match penalty victory over Botswana after playing out to a 1-1 full-time result at King nZwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The performance brought back memories of last year’s group stage exit at Nelson Mandela bay where Zambia exited the tournament with 1 point.

Even the manner of the 9th minute goal summarized the worrying stage of the Zambia national team that should not go without any highlighting.
A flash of fortune saw the ball hit Ricky Banda and then bounce off Botswana defender Tebogo Koelang in the 9th minute to see Zambia earn a one-halftime lead via an own-goal.

The rest of the half was  not pleasing, surely not even to the eye of coach Aljosa Asanovic who is still stuck back in Zambia because of a South African visa hitch and must have had his head in his hands pondering about what he is just dealing with even from a remote location.

Botswana meanwhile equalized in the 53rd minute through Benson Mangolo as the Zebras looked better to watch than Zambia as the game dragged on.

They almost took the lead in the 78th minute but Tlebogo Kolagano shot was parried by Mwenya Chibwe and then Talane sent the rebound onto the post.

The post also conspired against Zambia in the last minute when Enock Sakala shot came off the woodwork and saw the game settled by spot kicks.

In the shoot-outs, Ricky Banda, Kelvin Kapumbu, Luka Chamanga and Saddam Yusuf all converted Zambia’s spot kicks.

Chibwe then threw himself in the line of fire of Mangolo’s spotkick and that is how Zambia qualified to Friday’s semifinals.

Zambia await the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal tie between Senegal and eSwatini.

Previous articleShepolopolo Face Senegal in Semi’s Decider

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Untidy Chipolopolo Luckily Make COSAFA Cup Semifinals

A very poor Chipolopolo Zambia laboured to the 2022 COSAFA Cup semifinal following a 5-4 post-match penalty victory over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Face Senegal in Semi’s Decider

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has declared his side ready to face Senegal in Wednesday night's Women's Africa Cup quarterfinal match in Casablanca. Zambia...
Read more

COMMONWEALTH GAMES RUGBY: Kamisa Welcomes Pool C Draws

Sports sports - 1
Zambia Sevens Rugby Team coach Musonda Kaminsa has welcomed group stage draws for the 2022 Commonwealth Games where his side will face Fiji, Wales...
Read more

Visa Hitch Halts Asanovic Joining Chipolopolo at COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 7
Chipolopolo Zambia have suffered a setback heading into their 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal match against Botswana with news that coach Aljosa Asanovic...
Read more

Botswana Qualify to Face Chipolopolo in COSAFA Cup Quarterfinals

Sports sports - 2
Botswana secured a 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal date against Chipolopolo after eliminating last eight favouriotes Angola in the two sides final Group A match...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.