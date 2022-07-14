Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has disclosed that the 4th African Union (AU) Mid-year Coordination Meeting is expected to be attended by twelve Heads of State and governments on 17th July 2022.

In a statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo indicated that the Mid- year Summit is convened for only Heads of States and governments of the five members of the Bureau and Heads of State and government of eight members of the regional Economic Communities.

Mr. Kakubo stated that the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU is represented by five regions of the continent namely, the East, West, North, South and Central.

He said that for this particular meeting however, four out of the five forming the Bureau, the Eastern region will not be represented due to continued internal consultations being undertaken on leadership.

Mr. Kakubo pointed out that the eight Regional Economic Communities include the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD); East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

‘’In this regard Zambia is expected to host the twelve (12) Heads of State and Government. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in the meeting as the host,’’ he said.

Mr. Kakubo stated that the Summit will focus on issues of alignment and coordination, between the AU and Regional Economic Communities (REC), in the implementation of the continental integration agenda.

He said that the Summit will be preceded by the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU which starts tomorrow on 14th July to Friday 15th July, 2022.

‘’The Executive Council is expected to be attended by 51 of the 55 Member States of the AU. The Executive Council will deliberate on the Budget of the AU Commission for the year 2023, among other issues,’’ said Mr. Kakubo.