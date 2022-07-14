Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has signed the letter of agreement for the market analysis(pre-investment) for the COMESA Africa Cloud Ecosystem project.

COMESA Secretary General, Chileshe Kapwepwe says that the COMESA Africa Cloud Ecosystem project is estimated at the cost of USD$550,000 with support from the Africa Development Bank (ADB).

The Secretary General said that the goal of the Africa Cloud Ecosystem (ACE) project is meant to contribute to the implementation of a state of the art facility that will offer essential and sustainable ICT infrastructure services to COMESA member states and the African continent.

Ms Kapwepwe said this in a speech read on her behalf by Assistant Secretary for programmes Ambassador, Kipyego Cheluget during the signing ceremony of the letter of agreement between COMESA and Africa Development Bank (ADB) for the market analysis (pre-investment study)for the COMESA Africa Cloud ecosystem project held at COMESA Secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.

Mrs Kapwepwe said that once the African Cloud Ecosystem project is completed, it will reduce the cost of doing business and enhance competitiveness on the global scene through fostering regional connectivity and deepening regional integration on the continent.

“The project aims to provide an affordable, secure, reliable, fast cloud hosting system for Africa,” She stated.

Ms Kapwepwe notes that the launching of the market analysis for COMESA Africa Cloud Ecosystem project is a manifestation of the existence of the cordial relationship between the two institutions and assured of COMESAs full support and commitment to further strengthen the cordial Partnership.

And Country Manager, Africa Development Bank Zambia Country office and Special Representative to COMESA, Raubil Olaniyi Durowoju said that despite Africa being the second largest continent after Asia, Internet penetration in Africa was the lowest at 20 percent less versus 90 percent in Europe and North America.