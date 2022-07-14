9.5 C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Finance Minister confers with World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa

By Chief Editor
Finance and National Planning Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane has advised that the much anticipated second meeting with International Creditors will be held on Monday 18th July and expressed hope that good policies will be generated from the meeting

Mr Musokotwane said this at State House yesterday when visiting World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon.

“We have been informed that the second meeting of the creditors will take place on Monday 18th of July and we are hopeful that some good policies will come out of that.”

Dr Musokotwane who earlier on held talks with Dr Kwakwa at his office disclosed that the two touched on various issues of national development including the economic performance of the country, debt and economic reforms .

He further disclosed that discussions included other economic reforms such as the increased funding to rural areas through the Constituency Development Fund, teacher and medical staff recruitment as well as free education.

“We discussed the former agenda including putting money in social sectors like education which has seen more children in schools, infact now we are hearing that schools are full.” he added.

Dr Musokotwane advised that the country’s corruption fight efforts were discussed and also explored ways in which the country can avoid going into a debt crisis that it faced some years back.

