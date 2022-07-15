The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) and its affiliate members commend the new dawn Government for the successful recruitment of teachers across the country accounting for 30, 496 from the initial 30, 000 that was promised.

Firstly, it is important to understand that the pupil to teacher ratio was worrying before this exercise as most teachers had a load of work to meet everyday which compromised the quality-of-service delivery.

ZANASU recognizes the efforts the government has put in so far in the education sector, from the free Education Policy to the recruitment exercise, which makes our call for the Government to invest in education is yielding results, for ZANASU believes that investing in education is the best investment for any developing nation.

In a statement issued on behalf of ZANASU and its affiliate Unions, ZANASU Secretary General Mambwe Isaiah Bwalya noted that ZANASU recognizes that this recruitment and employment created will take over 30, 496 youths off the streets into the productive industry and contribute to this country’s GDP every year.

“We wish to unreservedly applaud Government for creating this huge opportunity for young people,” he said

Mr Bwalya recommends that the recruitment process should not be a once off event, but should be done every year because the population is increasing and there are new graduates every year on the professional market and the government should look beyond the civil service as it is not sustainable in job creation.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya has also highlighted that tertiary Education needs attention as it is still in a Limbo because of exorbitant fees, poor infrastructure, poor Education curriculum, poor accommodation and many other challenges requiring Governments urgent attention.

“We will be failing in our duty if we do not take cognizance and urge Government to further pay attention to tertiary Education,” he said

He added that ZANASU has engaged the Government in providing solutions through progressive dialogue to ensure that these challenges are addressed as soon as possible.

Mr Bwalya cited that ZANASU and its partners remain vigilant in defending students’ rights and indeed protecting the plight of young people in the country as per founding principles.

Meanwhile, Distribution of the newspapers containing names of recruited teachers has started. Jubilation among successful candidates who have been recruited in the 2022 teacher recruitment exercise remains an historical moment.

Hundreds of prospective teachers had earlier gathered outside Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia Offices where they were waiting for the release of names of successful candidates following an announcement by the Teaching service commission yesterday that it has concluded the recruitment process of 30,496 teachers.

Various education stakeholders have commended the government for the recruitment of over 30,000teachers.

National Action for Quality Education Zambia Executive Director Aaron Chansa said that the recruitment exercise responds to the challenges of teacher pupil ratio in schools.

And Zambia National Union of Teachers Assistant General Secretary Catherine Chilunda has urged the newly recruited teachers to stand up to the challenge that they will be undertaking in various Schools.

She has commended the government for fulfilling the recruitment process of over 30,000teachers as this will improve quality education especially in rural areas were most schools had less teachers with a high number of pupils.

Meanwhile National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia general secretary Nelson mwale urged the teachers to be ready to go wherever they are posted. Adding that a child in the rural area is as important as the one in the urban.

Hon. Minister of Education Douglas Siakalim noted that out of the 30,496 teachers recruited, 2,056 are for early childhood education,25,736 have been assigned to primary education and 2,694will be posted to secondary schools across the country, and less than 1% will be over 45 years old in September 2022, this means overall the teachers recruited are youths and 196 are teachers living with disability.

Mr Siakalima explained that the recruitment of teachers is a fulfilment to the commitment made by the new dawn government to improving access to quality education and ensuring acceptable teacher pupil ratio that is Internationally acceptable.

The teacher recruitment which started over six months was undertaken in a transparent manner and in accordance with the service commission act 10 of 2016, he said.