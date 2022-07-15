President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the decongestion of traffic at Kasumbalesa Border post where a long stretch of trucks are queued up.

The president says he has since directed the Ministry of commerce, trade and industry to engage stakeholders from the two countries to work together to find a lasting solution to address the challenge.

President Hichilema also stated that other routes to DRC such as the Kolwezi-lumwana, Mukambo , Kipushi and Sakanya border areas should be opened to develop business and trade development for the two countries.

He said the two countries need to focus their efforts and resources to foster economic development for the benefit of their people.

The President said this during the official receipt of the new Designate Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Zambia Didier Bapaga at the state house.

He reiterated the call for joint efforts to develop the mineral resources which are abundant in the two countries.

“I must indicate that it is very important that we must organize ourselves and unlock specific opportunities in our two countries. The minerals which are predominantly abundant in DRC and Zambia such as copper, gold, manganese and gold should be exploited to advance development in the two countries, “He said.

President Hichilema stated that Zambia attaches great importance to the relationship it has with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The President stated that there is a need to strengthen the bilateral ties shared by the two countries by maintaining peace at various levels.

“Zambia and DRC share common interests of ensuring that there is security and peace for their people which should be maintained,”

He urged the new Ambassador to work with the Ministry of foreign affairs to unlock various opportunities to benefit both countries as well as address challenges affecting the two countries.

Meanwhile, the new DRC Ambassador to Zambia Didier Bapaga said his country values the long standing bilateral relationship it has enjoyed with Zambia over the years.

Ambassador Bapage said he is keen to learn how to tackle challenges affecting his country such as poverty, HIV/AIDS and climate change among others from Zambian stakeholders.

He commended Zambia for the role it has played in promoting peace, security and stability in DRC and other countries across the African continent.