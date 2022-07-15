9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 15, 2022
General News
Minister happy with the success of the Girls Education, Women Empowerment and Livelihood Project

By Chief Editor
Minister of Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba express contentment at the success of the Girls Education, Women Empowerment and Livelihood (GEWEL) Project for its tremendous progress in alleviating poverty levels in Zambia since its inception in 2017.

The key results for the project included the Supporting of Women’s Livelihood (SWL) component which has reached approximately 96, 368 women and the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) component with over 70, 514 beneficiary girls.

Speaking when she accompanied World Bank Regional Vice President Dr. Victoria Kwakwa to meet some of the project’s beneficiaries at Nampundwe Secondary School in Shibuyunji District, Ms Mwamba said that the Social Cash Transfer (SCT), is another key result area for the project with over 973, 323 beneficiaries.

“As of 30th June 2022, which is the middle of the project, the budget burn down stood at 49.85%, despite the setbacks during the Covid 19 outbreak,” Ms. Mwamba said.

World Bank Regional Vice President Dr. Victoria Kwakwa has assured the New Dawn Government of support from the World Bank in projects that aim at alleviating poverty and improving the livelihoods of Zambians.

“We recognize the efforts by the New Dawn Government in alleviating poverty and promoting gender equality, as World Bank we support such efforts,” Dr. Kwakwa said.

Dr. Kwakwa has commended Government for meeting majority of the targets of the GEWEL project

A parent Margaret Tembo testified how the GEWEL project has changed the lives of women and girls in Shibuyunji District.

“Through the project, women are able to do business and feed their families, and girls are being supported and encouraged to be in school,” she said.

And Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima thanked World Bank for partnering with Government in financing the project which has improved the livelihoods for many Zambians, especially women and girls.

The GEWEL project is a Cash Plus Social Protection programme that support the poorest families in Zambia with cash transfers which empowers them to reduce their poverty levels over the longer term through complementary interventions of Supporting Women’s Livelihoods (SWL) and Keeping Girls in School (KGS) layered over the same households.

Previous articlePrepare for unexpected pandemics-Mafu

