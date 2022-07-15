The Network for Young People against Violence (NIPAV) has welcome the statement by former President Edgar Lungu that he is ready to be investigated by law enforcement agencies if they feel he has done anything wrong .

Former President Lungu on Tuesday challenged all those that wish to remove his immunity to go ahead saying he had nothing to hide .

The former President’s comment came in the wake of investigations of former First Lady Esther Lungu by law enforcement agencies .

But NIPAV Executive Director Moses Kalonde mockingly said Mr. Lungu is right by challenging for the lifting of his immunity because it would provide for an opportunity to clear his name of allegations against him and his family .

Mr. Kalonde said PF members of Parliament should raise a motion in Parliament to remove Mr. Lungu’s immunity.

He said UPND and independent MPs should support the motion.

“We at the Network for Young People against Violence stand for a just and free Zambia where we can all coexist even in our diversity as one nation and as one people all under one tribe called Zambian. The only equalizer that we should have is the rule of law. Simply put, no single Zambian should be above the law regardless of the position they hold in society, their tribe or religion. It is against this background that we are happy that the former President Mr. Edgar Lungu on 12th July, 2022 while addressing his supporters at his residence which the Zambian people have graciously provided to him and his family through their hard earned taxes did indicate that he has nothing to hide and was ready to face the law so that he can prove his innocence and as such he does not need the immunity so it can be taken away,” Mr. Kalonde said.

“Firstly, we would like to thank Mr. Edgar Lungu for volunteering to surrender his immunity so that he can be given an opportunity just like his wife, children and other former PF leaders have been given to face the law and prove their innocence. We now call upon on the PF members of Parliament especially Honourable Brian Mundubile leader of the opposition and Honourable Stephen Kampyongo, opposition Chief Whip who were present at the time Mr Edgar Lungu made the statement that he does not need the immunity to immediately start working on this directive from their leader to put together a motion to be presented to Parliament to remove the immunity of Mr. Edgar Lungu so that he can prove his innocence before the courts of law,” he added.

Mr. Kalonde continued:”We hope and trust that this directive by Mr Edgar Lungu will be taken seriously by the leader of the opposition Honourable Mundubile and Honourable Stephen Kampyongo so that the former President can freely cleanse himself of the stigma that he committed a lot of wrong things to the Zambian people during his time in office. Secondary, we would also like to appeal to the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to instruct all the UPND Members of Parliament to support the motion to remove the immunity of Mr. Edgar Lungu as it is presented to Parliament by the PF members of Parliament supporting this motion which we expect the PF MPs to present in the very near future will demonstrate to the nation that the UPND Government is above partizan lines and would be the first time that a party in government will support an opposition political party motion in Parliament 100%. To the independent Members of Parliament, our appeal is that you also support this motion which we believe will accord Mr. Lungu an opportunity to cleanse himself of numerous allegations of wrongdoing.”

Mr Kalonde further said there is a need for the former President to clear the air on his statement that he was still active in politics.

“Back to former President Edgar Lungu, we would like to remind you of the few things. Being a lawyer, for a former President to enjoy his benefits he must not be involved in active politics. Can you tell the one what your position is because on 12th July, 2022 you informed the nation through the address to your supporters that you are still active in politics. If that is the case, kindly refund the Zambian people the benefits you have been wrongly paid so that you can continue with active politics,” Mr. Kalonde said.