Shepolopolo Zambia will face South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday.

South Africa booked a semifinal meeting against Zambia after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the fourth quarterfinal match played on Thursday night.

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the goal as Banyana Banyana edged Tunisia in Rabat.

Zambia qualified to the semifinals on Wednesday night after beating Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Meanwhile, hosts Morocco will face champions Nigeria in the other Africa Cup semifinal.

Zambia, Morocco, South Africa and Nigeria have all qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.