9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 15, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo to Meet Banyana in WAFCON Semifinal Derby

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo to Meet Banyana in WAFCON Semifinal Derby
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia will face South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday.

South Africa booked a semifinal meeting against Zambia after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the fourth quarterfinal match played on Thursday night.

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the goal as Banyana Banyana edged Tunisia in Rabat.

Zambia qualified to the semifinals on Wednesday night after beating Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Meanwhile, hosts Morocco will face champions Nigeria in the other Africa Cup semifinal.

Zambia, Morocco, South Africa and Nigeria have all qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Previous article30,496 teachers have been recruited and names of the successful applicants to be published today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo to Meet Banyana in WAFCON Semifinal Derby

Shepolopolo Zambia will face South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday. South Africa booked...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Asanovic Finally Joins Chipolopolo’s COSAFA Camp Ahead of Senegal clash

Sports sports - 0
Coach Aljosa Asanovic has finally joined his Chipolopolo players at the 2022 COSAFA Cup in South Africa after a four-day delay. It is a sigh...
Read more

Nali Soaks-in Shepolopolo’Historic WAFCON Semifinal Qualification

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo goalkeeper Hazel Nali has attributed Zambia's impressive form at the ongoing Women's Africa Cup in Morocco to team work. Zambia on Wednesday night qualified...
Read more

Chipolopolo in Big COSAFA Cup Semi’s Test Against Senegal

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo faces guest side Senegal on Friday in a battle to reach the 2022 COSAFA Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The match...
Read more

Shepolopolo Make FIFA World Cup Debut

Sports sports - 19
Shepolopolo Zambia have stormed the semifinals of the Women's Africa Cup after edging Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra time...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.