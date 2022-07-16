The African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Simate Minata says the Executive Council of Ministers at the on-going 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council are studying the conclusions of the technical team to designate the country that will be honored to host the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA) Headquarters (HQ).

Commissioner Minata explained that in 2019, the AU Heads of States and government adopted a treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA).

The Commissioner disclosed that the treaty has been on course and currently housing 18 ratifications, 22 signatures with some member states depositing their interest to ratify the document.

Speaking during a press briefing, Commissioner Minata stated that AMA seeks to strengthen the capacity of member states of the regional economic communities which are the pillars of the AU to ensure they regularize a technology in the manufacturing of medicines.

She said that learning from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became imperative for Africa to establish an institution to focus on manufacturing medicines among other medical needs for Africa.

“After the entry into force of the treaty on AMA, there is a process in place which seeks to determine the country that will host the Headquarters of AMA,” Commissioner Minata indicated.

Ms. Minata noted that AU seeks to strengthen nutrition to speed up the development of human capital and society, and also to strengthen the health system which is interlinked to nutrition.

She added that the AUs priority is towards food security and advocacy for Africa to be a production hub for agriculture.

She called for shared responsibility and solidarity among AU members if the highlighted issues have to be achieved and address the continents challenges.

AMA first received 13 offers from interested countries but has scaled down to eight candidates seeking to host the HQ of AMA.

A lot of ground work has been done by a technical team to designate a country that will host the HQ.