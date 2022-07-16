9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

AU yet to select host for Africa Medicines Agency Headquarters

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News AU yet to select host for Africa Medicines Agency Headquarters
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Simate Minata says the Executive Council of Ministers at the on-going 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council are studying the conclusions of the technical team to designate the country that will be honored to host the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA) Headquarters (HQ).

Commissioner Minata explained that in 2019, the AU Heads of States and government adopted a treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA).

The Commissioner disclosed that the treaty has been on course and currently housing 18 ratifications, 22 signatures with some member states depositing their interest to ratify the document.

Speaking during a press briefing, Commissioner Minata stated that AMA seeks to strengthen the capacity of member states of the regional economic communities which are the pillars of the AU to ensure they regularize a technology in the manufacturing of medicines.

She said that learning from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became imperative for Africa to establish an institution to focus on manufacturing medicines among other medical needs for Africa.

“After the entry into force of the treaty on AMA, there is a process in place which seeks to determine the country that will host the Headquarters of AMA,” Commissioner Minata indicated.

Ms. Minata noted that AU seeks to strengthen nutrition to speed up the development of human capital and society, and also to strengthen the health system which is interlinked to nutrition.

She added that the AUs priority is towards food security and advocacy for Africa to be a production hub for agriculture.

She called for shared responsibility and solidarity among AU members if the highlighted issues have to be achieved and address the continents challenges.

AMA first received 13 offers from interested countries but has scaled down to eight candidates seeking to host the HQ of AMA.

A lot of ground work has been done by a technical team to designate a country that will host the HQ.

Previous articleEU delegation pay courtesy call on President Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

AU yet to select host for Africa Medicines Agency Headquarters

The African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Simate Minata says the Executive Council of Ministers...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

AU countries challenged to enhance social protection

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Economic, Social and cultural Council (ECOSOCC) has called on the countries in the African Union to devise strategies aimed at enhancing the social...
Read more

Minister happy with the success of the Girls Education, Women Empowerment and Livelihood Project

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba express contentment at the success of the Girls Education, Women Empowerment and Livelihood (GEWEL)...
Read more

AU Ambassador calls for Abolishment of marriage act that allows a Girl to be married at 16 years

General News Chief Editor - 9
African Union Goodwill Ambassador for the Campaign to End Child Marriage, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda has called for the abolishment of a law that allows...
Read more

Government congratulated on teachers recruitment

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) and its affiliate members commend the new dawn Government for the successful recruitment of teachers across the country...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.