President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the European Union (EU) for its continued support to Zambia in various sectors.

Speaking yesterday at State House when the EU President, Charles Michelle and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him President Hichilema expressed delight on the invitation to the EU Parliament a few weeks ago in Belgium, Brussels.

He said that Zambia is looking forward to tapping in the Global Gateway funds to improve various sectors such as Education, Health and Infrastructure.

“We look forward to discuss more especially on how we can access the Global Gateway fund which is exciting to us and we know that it is part of the bigger pool for many other countries,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State added that Zambia will continue to strengthen ties and relations with the EU in order to accelerate access to the funds and development of the country.

“We are delighted to have you and your team here in Zambia. We want to express our appreciation to you for inviting us to address the EU Parliament.

I must say that we enjoyed ourselves there,” said President Hichilema.

And President of the European Union, Charles Michelle assured the government of strengthened ties.

Mr. Michelle also congratulated President Hichilema for delivering a powerful speech at the EU Parliament few weeks ago in Brussels, Belgium.

“It’s my pleasure to meet again, we were together in Brussels a few weeks ago.

I would like to congratulate you on your powerful speech in the European Parliament. We sincerely would like to strengthen ties with you .We are convinced that there are many possibilities to deepen and strengthen partnerships with Zambia and the European Union. We also think that in challenging times we will have the liberty to come through,” he said.