Unicaf University Partners with Prudential Life Assurance Zambia (PLAZ) to Provide Exclusive Scholarship opportunities to its Employees and Clients

 Unicaf University in Zambia has announced its partnership agreement with Prudential Life Assurance Zambia to increase staff and client access to quality higher education.

With this partnership, Prudential clients and employees can earn up to a 75% Scholarship for Bachelor or Master’s degree programmes and take advantage of Unicaf’s Professional Development Short Courses. The partnership offers employees and clients an opportunity to earn internationally recognised degrees and enhance their professional expertise.

Eligible candidates will enjoy exclusive scholarships on a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as Professional Development short courses at Unicaf University and its partner universities Liverpool John Moores University (UK), the University of East London (UK), the University of Suffolk (UK), and University of California, Riverside Extension (USA).

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Kachiza Kwenda – Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Life Assurance Zambia said, “Prudential believes in partnerships for growth and we are delighted to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Unicaf University, who will provide quality international education in a progressive and diverse environment. Through this partnership and others like it, Prudential will strive to ensure that employees, our agents, and their families are appropriately skilled and well supported to meet business demands, help fulfil organisation and business objectives, and their personal goals”.

The Unicaf University in Zambia Vice-Chancellor, Dr Christine Phiri Mushibwe echoed Mr Kwenda’s sentiments saying, “Unicaf University prides itself on pursuing excellence in teaching through modern, quality higher education which provides opportunities for global exchange and interaction, and it is not confined within the borders of one country. This strategic advantage, combined with a cutting-edge technological infrastructure, facilitating easy access to online learning at any time and from any place, further increases Unicaf University’s importance. It feels great to be at the helm of such an innovative, pioneering institution.

Through this partnership, Prudential clients and staff members will be able to earn internationally recognised higher education qualifications in their own free time and at a fraction of the cost. Our degrees are accredited by the Higher Education Authority of Zambia (HEA) and our University is accredited internationally by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), based in the UK.”

For interested clients and employees of Prudential Life Assurance Zambia to undertake the process of applying for any of the Unicaf University programmes, they need to follow the simple process below:

Access the exclusive Prudential & Unicaf University landing page here

Complete and submit an online application form

Receive an email and call from a dedicated student advisor to guide on all required documents

Documents are reviewed and the client receives final approval to get started

