Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo yesterday held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Kandia Camara on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

During the meeting, the two sides acknowledged the warm bilateral relations that exist between the two countries and further emphasized the need to further strengthen them.

The two Ministers noted the need for African countries to work towards growing the value chains to enhance the quality of products and services and in the process create employment opportunities for the people, especially the women and youths.

The Ministers noted the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the strides made to contain the levels of infection as well as the need for increased vaccination levels.

The two Ministers also noted the crucial role of peace and security in the continent’s development agenda and underscored the need for continued concerted efforts and solidarity among countries to ensure stability.

The Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire share excellent warm bilateral relations.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media yesterday in Lusaka by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.