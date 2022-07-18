9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Agenda 2063 to build a prosperous Africa-Muchanga

By Chief Editor
54 views
3
Headlines Agenda 2063 to build a prosperous Africa-Muchanga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism industry and minerals at the African Union Commission Albert Muchanga says the Agenda 2063 that the African Union adopted in 2013 aspires to build a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Mr. Muchanga said for this reason, the African continent is committed to achieving other global goals including the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) and the 2015 Paris Agreement among others.

He said to achieve these goals Africa must find paths to hasten its natural resources in a sustainable manner and rapidly scale up economic growth.

Mr. Muchanga noted that this will also help enhance social wellbeing to improve the quality of lives of its citizens in the short, medium to long term.

Mr Muchanga said this today when he gave a presentation during the African Union Specialized Technical Committee meeting on the 5th Finance Monitoring Affairs Economic Planning and Integration meeting at Kenneth Kaunda International conference center in Lusaka .

Mr. Muchanga noted that to be inclusive and foster social cohesion, the benefits of economic growth must be distributed equally among citizens to reduce inequalities between the rich and the poor.

He said to be sustainable, economic growth in the short term must maintain the availability of natural resources to support the required levels of economic growth in the medium to long term.

Mr Muchanga added that the Covid 19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of Africa’s health systems especially the high dependency on commodity exports and external finance debts remittance among others.

He observed that the levels of economic growth achieved over the years have not reached the minimum threshold levels required to lift millions out of poverty and take the path of sustainable economic prosperity.

Previous articleZESCO Managing Director calls on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends
Next articleMan on the run after killing his one year old child following a marital dispute

3 COMMENTS

  2. Tikki i agree with you. This thing of pushing out dates is absurd, it was version 2030, now we are pushing 2063. Most people making such pronouciations know that they wont be around in 2063

  3. That is a pipe dream…………

    The problem with Africa is the people who lead…………

    How , can you honestly vote for a fraud convict like lungu and expect financial displine from him with the nations
    coffers ??????

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Poor Credit Rating limiting Africa’s economic growth

Chairman of the Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration, Raymond Nazar says poor Credit...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZESCO Managing Director calls on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani has called on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends as he officiates at the 20th...
Read more

Mineworkers Union disappointed with Lubambe Copper Mines of Chililabombwe

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe has expressed disappointment at the decision by Lubambe Copper Mines of Chililabombwe to surrender several of...
Read more

4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting opens

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
The 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union (AU) the eight Regional Economic Blocs (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs) and the five Bureau...
Read more

Strengthen public health emergency systems for Africa – President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has implored the Africa Union member States to urgently address the need to strengthen public health emergency operation centres in order...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.