Patriotic Front (PF) Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Mulanji has declared that he is ready for a by-election if his seat is nullified by the courts.

Mr Malanji, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, is challenging High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda’s decision to annul his election on grounds that he does not have a Grade 12 certificate.

Losing Kwacha parliamentary candidate Charles Mulenga has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss incumbent Mr. Malanji’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to nullify his election because the plea allegedly lacks merit.

The Constitution Court is expected to decide this case this month.

Speaking when congregating at Kitwe’s Ipusukilo Catholic Church in Kwacha Constituency on Sunday, Mr. Malanji said he believes the people of Kwacha are ready for a by-election.

The MP said he has dedicated himself to serving the people of Kwacha Constituency diligently.

Mr. Malanji also highlighted some of the developmental activities he has facilitated in Kwacha Constituency since he was first elected in 2016.

“Ba munyinane mwalemona quarterly naleisa mukumitandalila nomba lelo mwalimona chiwa alipitapo pa nsansa shesu. Lelo techamutatakuya. Lesa tufwaya ulufyengo nangu panono pantu efyo icipingo chitila chita kumwinamupalano efyo wingatemwa akucitila. Bamuyinane ukukwata umutima na Lesa alasonsekelapo. Mwalishiba mu Cibemba batila ifunda talicenjela uucenjela mwine we funda. Bushe mwalimonapo saladi ileya ati ine teti njitike? Utina ukwitila salad mwine aisendele tefyo? Pantu nangu li vote line nga cakutila batila iyo seat nullified tuye ku by election bushe tatuli ready for by election? (We are ready people responds),” Mr. Malanji said.

“Ba munyinane ishi inchito mwatupela teshakuletelako amasange ni incite iikalamba sana. Ukufuma apo mwa mvotele mu 2016 intantiko ne Milimo iyo nabikile na mwebene mwalimoma ati kwena balieshako. Ilyo nalelanda ati pano pa Church umusebo ukesafika balemona abantu kwati bufi. Bushe tyre mark tayafika?Maternity tulepanga pa Ipusukilo Clinic. Nombaline twalaisaula. Ku Bulangililo has built a maternity wing if it were not for the confusion (petition issues) I would have already opened. I engaged friends. I play golf with, that here in Bulangililo and Kwacha we don’t have a filling station. Now are you not seeing the filling stations in Bulangililo and Kwacha Townships? You have seen our works here in the community. We have committed ourselves to being your servants,” Mr. Malanji said.

Mr. Malanji, who was accompanied by Kitwe Mayor Mwaya Mpasa, donated K70, 000 to the Church.

He announced that of the K70, 000 donations K50, 000 will go toward the procurement of Church pews at the Parish and K20, 000 to the Church choir.