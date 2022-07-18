The Police in Luanshya on the Copperbelt are looking for a man who is on the run after he allegedly killed his one-month-old child after a marital dispute with his wife.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed the development to the media in Ndola today, naming the suspect as Gift Kaunda.

Ms Zulu said Mr Kaunda, hit the child in the process of wanting to beat the wife who had carried the child on her back but missed and hit the baby causing the child to start bleeding from the mouth.

Ms. Zulu said the incident occurred on Wednesday last week in the Kawama area and that the baby died on Friday on the way to Roan General Hospital.

“On Wednesday last week around 19:00 hours the suspect saw his wife Astridah Mwape going to the market and when he asked her to go back home she refused which annoyed him leading to a fight, “he she said.

The commanding officer said the matter was not reported to police and the child was not taken to the clinic until on Friday around 16:00 hours when the child started bleeding from the mouth.

She said the child was rushed to Kawama clinic and was later referred to Roan General Hospital but died on the way.

“The Body of the deceased is at Roan General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman of Chipululu Village in Cheif Kalasa Lukangaba’s Chiefdom in Mansa District is battling for her life after a domestic flight.

Confirming the incident to the media in Mansa, Luapula Province Acting Commanding Officer Daniel Mseteka identified the victim as Mable Mwamba.

Mr Mseteka narrated that Andrew Chambi, aged 44, the husband hacked Mable his wife after he returned from a drinking spree between 01:00 and 06:00 hours.

He said the two had a quarrel which led Chambi to hacking his wife with unnamed missile which left her unconscious.

The victim was later rushed to Mansa general Hospital where she regained her consciousness.

Mwamba has since been referred to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka due to her condition.

The man is in Police Custody and will appear in Court soon.