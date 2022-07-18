Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has declared Monday night’s Women’s Africa Cup semifinal clash against South Africa as a final before the actual final.

Zambia and Banyana are unbeaten so far at the Morocco 2022 Africa Cup.

“I think this is the game that we need to put in more effort because South Africa know us better. We have played against them several times and we know them as well,” Mwape said.

Zambia and South Africa last met in a friendly match earlier in February when Shepolopolo overcame Banyana 3-0 at home in Lusaka.

“So, to me it will be like playing a final before the actual final because we are coming from the same region.”

Mwape has declared Zambia ready for their COSAFA rivals.

“So, as far as I am concerned our team is ready for this semifinal. We want to get to the final,” Mwape said.

Zambia reached the semifinals after eliminating Senegal at the quarterfinal stage while South Africa sent out Tunisia from the competition.

Shepolopolo goalkeeper Hazel Nali says Zambia players are itching for the semifinal clash against South Africa.

“So far so good.The team is ready and of course everyone in the team is excited looking at how far we have come as a team. I feel this is the most exciting stage in the tournament so everyone in the team is focused and looking forward to the game tomorrow (Monday),” Nali said.

The match will kick off at 19h00 in Casablanca.