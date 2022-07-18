9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia extradites Chinese man over accusations of selling exploitative videos to China of Malawian children

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Zambia extradites Chinese man over accusations of selling exploitative videos to China...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Malawi have confirmed that their counterparts in Zambia handed over Lu Ke to them Saturday night in the Mchinji district which borders Zambia.

“He is in police custody. He was handed over by our friends from Zambia. As of now he has been charged with trafficking in persons, but other charges may be added,” said Harry Namwaza, the deputy spokesperson for Malawi Police Service.

Lu Ke fled Malawi last month where police were searching for him after a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigation found he was recording young villagers in central Malawi and making them say racist things about themselves in Mandarin.

In one video, children, some as young as nine years of age, are heard saying in Mandarin that they are a “black monster” and have a “low IQ.”

The BBC reported he was selling the videos at up to $70 apiece to a Chinese website.

The kids performing in the videos were paid about half-a-dollar each.

The news sparked outrage in Malawi forcing various rights organizations to hold street protests and present a petition to the Chinese Embassy in the capital, Lilongwe.

In the petition, the protesters asked the government of China to compensate the children in the videos for being fooled to say words in a foreign language they could not understand.

Comfort Mankhwazi is the president of the University of Malawi Child Rights Legal Clinic, which led the protests.

She told VOA Sunday that she is happy with the extradition.

“Because we feel like this is one of those things we had in our petition, what we wanted, and we got that. We truly hope that this extradition and the arrest will lead to something big like the prosecution in our courts and finally those victims will be able to get justice they deserve,” she said.

There were no official comments from Chinese authorities on the extradition of Lu Ke as of Sunday.

He was arrested in Zambia and on 24 June, the Chipata Resident Magistrate Mercy Chibo ordered him to pay 13,000 Zambian Kwacha (about MK780,000) for illegal entry and illegal stay.

The Malawi Government through cooperation among Ministries of Homeland Security, Justice and Foreign Affairs, reached out to the Zambian Government to request his extradition.

Previous articleFormer ZESCO MD Mupwaya gets top post on Nigeria

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia extradites Chinese man over accusations of selling exploitative videos to China of Malawian children

Police in Malawi have confirmed that their counterparts in Zambia handed over Lu Ke to them Saturday night in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former ZESCO MD Mupwaya gets top post on Nigeria

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Board of Directors of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc in Nigeria (EEDC) has appointed Dr. Ernest Mupwaya as the Deputy Managing Director of...
Read more

AU Heads of States support the education plus initiative

General News Chief Editor - 2
The African Union Heads of State have collectively pledged support towards the Education Plus Initiative launched during the AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting. Gracing the luncheon,...
Read more

Hosting AU good for country’s image-Mundubile

General News Chief Editor - 7
Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile says the hosting of the African Union summit is positive for Zambia’s international image. Mr Mundubile...
Read more

Railway line set to improve-Tayali

General News Chief Editor - 5
Zambia’s railway infrastructure is set to benefit from the reconstruction of railway connectivity in Southern Africa. Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says regionalization...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.