9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lemmy Kajoba warns successful candidates in the recent teacher recruitment

By Chief Editor
54 views
1
Headlines Lemmy Kajoba warns successful candidates in the recent teacher recruitment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba warns successful candidates in the recent teacher recruitment against falling prey to unscrupulous people who are in the habit of swindling members of the public of their hard-earned money, especially during the clearance of Non-Criminal fingerprints.

In a statement issued Mr Kajoba noted that the fingerprints clearance certificate is duly issued by the Zambia Police Service and members of the public (Candidates) are advised to go by the ensued guidelines where fingerprint must be lifted from any nearest Police Station from the area where successful candidates reside.

He added that successful applicants are required to pay through the Commercial Bank money amounting to K84.00 at their local place and a Government receipt will be issued by the Zambia Police Service upon producing of a deposit slip of K84.00 from the bank which will be attached to the fingerprints lifted and sent to Zambia Police Service Headquarters for further processing after which the forms will be sent back for collection at the point of submission.

Mr Kajoba highlighted that all necessary forms have since been dispatched and as such, no one is expected to pay any money at a Police Station. There is no express fee attached to this process.

“As Zambia Police Service we will continue to ensure that we carry out our work in a professional manner at all times. You are therefore again advised to go to any nearest Police Station for further guidance,” he stated

On the 15th of July, 2022 the government through the Ministry of Education published names of successful applicants in the teachers recruitment exercise where 30,496 were recruited.

Previous articleVice President Mutale Nalumango arrives in India
Next articlePart 1 (a): Economic and financial challenges of Zambia’s value addition

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

10 arrested for looting Form Company mattresses in Kitwe

Police in Kitwe have arrested ten suspects who looted and stole U-Rest Form Company mattresses after a truck flipped...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I’m ready for a by-election if my seat is nullified by the courts-Joseph Mulanji

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Patriotic Front (PF) Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Mulanji has declared that he is ready for a by-election if his seat is nullified by...
Read more

Agenda 2063 to build a prosperous Africa-Muchanga

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism industry and minerals at the African Union Commission Albert Muchanga says the Agenda 2063 that the African Union...
Read more

ZESCO Managing Director calls on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani has called on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends as he officiates at the 20th...
Read more

Mineworkers Union disappointed with Lubambe Copper Mines of Chililabombwe

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe has expressed disappointment at the decision by Lubambe Copper Mines of Chililabombwe to surrender several of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.