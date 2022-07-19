The Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba warns successful candidates in the recent teacher recruitment against falling prey to unscrupulous people who are in the habit of swindling members of the public of their hard-earned money, especially during the clearance of Non-Criminal fingerprints.

In a statement issued Mr Kajoba noted that the fingerprints clearance certificate is duly issued by the Zambia Police Service and members of the public (Candidates) are advised to go by the ensued guidelines where fingerprint must be lifted from any nearest Police Station from the area where successful candidates reside.

He added that successful applicants are required to pay through the Commercial Bank money amounting to K84.00 at their local place and a Government receipt will be issued by the Zambia Police Service upon producing of a deposit slip of K84.00 from the bank which will be attached to the fingerprints lifted and sent to Zambia Police Service Headquarters for further processing after which the forms will be sent back for collection at the point of submission.

Mr Kajoba highlighted that all necessary forms have since been dispatched and as such, no one is expected to pay any money at a Police Station. There is no express fee attached to this process.

“As Zambia Police Service we will continue to ensure that we carry out our work in a professional manner at all times. You are therefore again advised to go to any nearest Police Station for further guidance,” he stated

On the 15th of July, 2022 the government through the Ministry of Education published names of successful applicants in the teachers recruitment exercise where 30,496 were recruited.