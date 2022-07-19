Shepolopolo Zambia will face Nigeria in the third place playoff of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup on Friday.

Zambia and Nigeria will compete for bronze after missing out on the final when losing their respective semifinal matches on Monday night.

Shepolopolo succumbed to a controversial 1-0 loss to South Africa who scored a contested penalty in the 90th minute.

Nigeria lost to hosts Morocco on penalties in the second semifinal which went past extra time with a 1-1 score line.

Morocco will now face South Africa in the final on Saturday.