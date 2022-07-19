9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Ministry of Local Government Approves bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected secondary boarding schools

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines The Ministry of Local Government Approves bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected secondary boarding school and skills training in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa Constituency under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota has confirmed that the Ministry of Local Government has approved six successful secondary boarding school bursary applications and the bursaries are worth K6, 000.

Ms. Mushota said the approved skills development bursary applications are 273 worth K1, 240, 810.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has approved nine carryover community projects under the 2021 Kabushi Constituency CDF.

“The approved bursary applications are worth over K1.2 million. The Ministry has approved six successful secondary boarding school bursary applications and the bursaries are worth K6, 000.The approved skills development bursary applications are 273 worth K1, 240, 810. The Bwana Mkubwa CDF Committee received 12 secondary boarding bursary applications, out of which, six were selected and 700 skills training bursary applications out of which 273 were successful,” Ms. Mushota revealed to journalists in Ndola.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has also approved three successful community projects for Bwana Mkubwa under the 2021 CDF. The projects are worth K1, 532, 028.43.A total of 30 community project proposals were received out of which, and three were selected. Meanwhile, the Ministry has approved nine carryover community projects under the 2021 Kabushi Constituency CDF. The total worth of the projects is K1, 439, 076.47.”

Ms. Mushota concluded:”The Kabushi CDF Committee received 17 community project proposals out of which nine were successful. The Ndola City Council will continue updating the residents on the various CDF processes.”

Previous articleShepolopolo Suffer Controversial WAFCON Semis Defeat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The Ministry of Local Government Approves bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected secondary boarding schools

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected secondary boarding school...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government reiterates its commitment to promoting digital literacy

General News Chief Editor - 0
Acting Smart Zambia national coordinator Luke Mate has reiterated government's commitment to promoting digital literacy and accessibility of electronic services especially for public service...
Read more

PS calls for promotion of JETS activities

General News Chief Editor - 1
Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu says there is need to scale-up the promotion of science, technology and innovation among leaners. Mr. Mpundu said...
Read more

Man on the run after killing his one year old child following a marital dispute

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Police in Luanshya on the Copperbelt are looking for a man who is on the run after he allegedly killed his one-month-old child...
Read more

The Unemployment Teachers Association set up Joint Voices Educators Enterprise Ltd

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Unemployment Teachers Association (UTAZ) has set up Joint Voices Educators Enterprise Ltd an organisation that aims to offer education skills and promote adult...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.