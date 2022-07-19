The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved bursary-applications worth K1.2 million for selected secondary boarding school and skills training in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa Constituency under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota has confirmed that the Ministry of Local Government has approved six successful secondary boarding school bursary applications and the bursaries are worth K6, 000.

Ms. Mushota said the approved skills development bursary applications are 273 worth K1, 240, 810.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has approved nine carryover community projects under the 2021 Kabushi Constituency CDF.

“The approved bursary applications are worth over K1.2 million. The Ministry has approved six successful secondary boarding school bursary applications and the bursaries are worth K6, 000.The approved skills development bursary applications are 273 worth K1, 240, 810. The Bwana Mkubwa CDF Committee received 12 secondary boarding bursary applications, out of which, six were selected and 700 skills training bursary applications out of which 273 were successful,” Ms. Mushota revealed to journalists in Ndola.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has also approved three successful community projects for Bwana Mkubwa under the 2021 CDF. The projects are worth K1, 532, 028.43.A total of 30 community project proposals were received out of which, and three were selected. Meanwhile, the Ministry has approved nine carryover community projects under the 2021 Kabushi Constituency CDF. The total worth of the projects is K1, 439, 076.47.”

Ms. Mushota concluded:”The Kabushi CDF Committee received 17 community project proposals out of which nine were successful. The Ndola City Council will continue updating the residents on the various CDF processes.”