Chipolopolo left South Africa on Wednesday for Mozambique ahead of this weekend’s 2022 CHAN first round, first leg qualifier against The Mambas.

Zambia held a three-day training camp in Durban where they had just won the 2022 COSAFA Cup on July 17 following a 1-0 win over Namibia at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Aljosa Asanovic’s team will play Mozambique in a first round, first leg qualifying fixture this Sunday, July 24 in Maputo.

Chipolopolo midfielder Joshua Mutale who had an outstanding COSAFA Cup debut where he won the man-of-the-match in the final is one of those looking forward to his first-ever CHAN qualifiers.

“This is the most important game. When we do well in Mozambique I things will be easy in Zambia,” the Power Dynamos midfielder said.

“We promise them that we won’t disappoint our fans and we want to make them proud.”

Chipolopolo will host Mozambique in the final leg on July 30.

The winner will play Malawi next month over two legs to decide who qualifies to the delayed 2022 CHAN to be hosted by Algeria.

CHAN, abbreviation for The African Nations Championship, is a second tier AFCON for home-based national team players.

Zambia has qualified for the last three CHAN tournaments but made a quarterfinal exit’s in all of them.

Chipolopolo’s best finish was a Bronze at the inaugural tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire in 2009 but failed to qualify for the next two editions until Rwanda 2016.