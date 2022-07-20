Residents Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Chota Sampa has embarked on a lone “Alcohol Ban” walk from Lusaka to Kabwe as a protest to have the government ban alcohol.

Dr. Sampa began his walk today Wednesday 20th July, 2022 at 05:00 hours.

Dr. Sampa highlighted that this is a walk to sovereignty seeing that alcohol has destroyed a lot of lives and it is wise that people are sensitized on the dangers of alcohol and the government is pursued to ban alcohol.

The aim of the ban alcohol movement is to protect the country from a lot of atrocities that come because of alcohol, Dr Sampa cited this during a live Facebook Video this morning.

“From diseases such as liver disease, the rise in HIV cases, Gender Based Violence, road traffic accidents, failed marriages and divorces and so many other problems,” he said

Dr. Sampa added that these are the things that made him move with the notion of banning alcohol, as they are a lot of examples of countries that have banned alcohol and they are doing much better.

He has since urged the government to ban alcohol as it is the only way to prosperity, and the nation will develop.

“I urge everyone to follow us in solidarity as we start this move to Kabwe,” he said

Dr. Sampa has been aggressive on his social media feeds calling for an alcohol ban in Zambia.