General News
Government keen to engage traditional leaders in development – Nkombo

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo says it is the desire of government to work with traditional leaders and communities in conserving natural resources for the benefit of all.

Mr Nkombo said if properly and sustainably harnessed, natural resources can improve people’s livelihoods and create jobs.

“It is the government’s desire to work with their royal highnesses and communities to conserve our natural resources and ensure that local communities benefit from the sustainable utilization of the same,” he said.

Mr Nkombo said this in a speech read for him by North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Col. Grandson Katambi during the 2022 Lwendela Traditional Ceremony in Kasempa yesterday.

He said Kasempa district is endowed with abundant natural resources like wildlife and forests which can significantly contribute to improving the lives of the local people.

Mr Nkombo said the photographic safari facilities and other tourism related activities in the northern part of the Kafue national park can create jobs for the locals.

“The safari hunting in Kasonso -Busanga Game Management Area is also another opportunity for job creation and revenue generation to the local communities,” he said.

Mr Nkombo said the new dawn government continues to identify the critical role which traditional leaders play in the country’s development agenda hence the call for partnership.

The Minister said it is therefore, important that traditional leaders are involved at every stage of decision making on matters of development.

“Let us join hands with government to build a better Zambia for ourselves and our future generation.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Mumena called on traditional leaders not to sell all the land without regard for their subjects.

Chief Mumena who is also provincial council of chiefs chairperson, said some traditional leaders are selling land to investors, leaving their subjects with nowhere to stay or farm from.

“As we sell the land, let us remember that we have children in our chiefdoms that need to grow food,” he said.

