Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has noted that African Countries are making great strides to achieve gender equality in political and decision-making positions .

Ms Muti says so far within the Great Lakes Region, Tanzania and Zambia have a female President and Vice President respectively,saying that this is a demonstration that the region is on the right path to achieve gender equality.

ZANIS reports that Ms Muti was speaking during the official launch of the Regional Network of Women Administrators in electoral management Bodies in the great lakes region held at Ciela resort in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms Muti said currently, four ICGLR Member States namely South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia have female Speakers of the National Assembly while Rwanda has made significant progress in women representation in parliament with 61.3%.

She however, regretted that despite all these efforts by Member States, women have continued to be underrepresented in political and decision-making processes largely due to lack of technical skills and self-confidence by the women themselves.

“The other factor is the negative sociocultural attitudes that continue to undermine efforts to promote the participation of women in the political sphere, “Ms Muti noted.

Meanwhile Ms Mutti stated that Zambia is in the right direction where gender equality in the political space is concerned.

“We have a female Vice President, and so is the speaker of the National Assembly. Currently, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has 40 percent women representation at commissioner level, The Vice Chairperson of the Commission is female. Two women have held the position of Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission in the past, “She said.

The speaker said that despite the absence of gender affirmative action in both the constitution and electoral laws, Zambia has demonstrated strong political will to achieve gender equality.

And speaking earlier ICGLR Executive Secretary Samuel Caholo challenged the great lakes Region member states to make efforts in promoting gender equality.

Ambassador Caholo said there is also a need to have gender friendly policies in the political process.