A Choma based businessman has allegedly shot dead a fellow businessman, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened last evening around 19 hours, in the Central Business District of Choma, Southern province.

Rodger Hachikosela, owner of Happy Investments, shot dead Billy Munsaka , owner of Biltrex, before shooting himself in the head.

Police Spokesperson,Rae Hamoonga A has confirmed the shootings to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Mr Hamoonga said Mr Hachikosela A shot Mr Munsaka, as he was about to get into his vehicle, after closing his shop.

He explained that Mr Hachikosela approached Mr Munsaka and shot him in the head, and later killed himself.

The motive of the shooting has not yet been established, but police understand that the two were not on talking terms for some time, despite being neighbours in business.

Mr. Hamoonga says police are investigating the matter.