Thursday, July 21, 2022
Sports
Mwepu Aims for Fruitful 2022/23 EPL Season

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu is looking forward to better fortunes at his English side Brighton ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Speaking to Brighton Media, Mwepu said he is fit and healthy after recovering from the injury that had sidelined him late last season.

The midfielder is targeting to be more consistent at Brighton.

Mwepu said:“I feel great now. So praying that this season I will be consistent, I will claim as many games as possible and help the team. That is my target.”

Brighton will kick off the new Premier League campaign with a tricky away match at Manchester United on August 7.

“I am really praying everyday that I stay fit and healthy so that I can participate more in the games,” Mwepu said.

He has been at Brighton for one full season.

Previous articleGBFC Face eSwatini and Comoros Sides in CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

