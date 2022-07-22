9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

DEC keeps My Home Town Winners bank accounts frozen

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines DEC keeps My Home Town Winners bank accounts frozen
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some winners of the recently held My Home Town beauty pageant have spoken of the frustrations that have come with winning the pageant after the Drug Enforcement Commission froze their bank accounts.

Faith Mukonko and Dorcas Couvaris were the top winners and each walked away with US$150,000 and Mercedez Benz cars while others who emerged as runner ups received various amounts in US dollars.

Some of the ladies who spoke on condition of anonymity say they are now going through an agonizing period as they are unable to access even their own personal funds that have been tied up in their bank accounts as DEC investigates the Chairman Mr. James Ndambo.

They lament that the DEC investigations have taken too long and they feel that they are now paying a tough price for winning a competition organized by Mr. Ndambo’s My Home Town Initiative.

They also confirmed that none of the ladies who won vehicles at the pageant has been able to drive their vehicles due to the seizure by DEC.

“We have even failed to have a feel of the vehicles as DEC quickly moved in and grabbed them. It’s so traumatizing,” one of the ladies lamented.

This week, the Commission returned three of the seven vehicles it had seized from Mr. Ndambo following the conclusion of investigations into how they were purchased.

DEC Director General Mary Chirwa confirmed that the Commission had launched investigations into the activities of Mr. Ndambo and the My Home Town.

A source at DEC confirmed the vehicles were seized because the suppliers were closely linked to the PF administration.

“What happened is that we found that the Chairman’s activities here we clean and above board and we couldn’t pin in on anything but when we dug deeper we found that the vehicles were supplied by Phil Auto and Chiza (Sarago) and you know those two were close to the PF and so we suspected the monies and the cars could have been proceeds of crime,” the source said.

The source confirmed that now the investigations have moved to the two vehicle dealers to verify how the purchase of the vehicles was made.

Previous articleNo Joy at 2022 CAF Awards for Coach Bruce and Grace

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

DEC keeps My Home Town Winners bank accounts frozen

Some winners of the recently held My Home Town beauty pageant have spoken of the frustrations that have come...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Breweries to invest $80 million to double the beer production capacity

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Despite the controversy by the Residents Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Chota Sampa who has embarked on a lone “Alcohol Ban” walk...
Read more

UNESCO warns Victoria Falls could lose heritage status if hotel, golf course is built

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The United Nations has informed the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe that Victoria Falls could lose its unique heritage status if a hotel, golf...
Read more

Nakacinda laughs of calls to have Former President Lungu’s benefits withdrawn

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has laughed off threats by the New Dawn Administration to strip former president Edgar...
Read more

Great Lakes Region on right path in gender equality- Nelly Mutti

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has noted that African Countries are making great strides to achieve gender equality in political and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.