Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, has called on the Zambia Statistics Agency to decentralize its operations if the intended objective of the 2022 population and housing census is to be achieved.

Mr. Mwanakampwe observes that he is concerned that as the census of population and housing draws nearer, most of the decisions are still being made in Lusaka.

Speaking when the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Director for Population and Development Department, Charles Banda paid a courtesy call on him, the Permanent Secretary said every decision that has to be made by the central government hinges on population development.

“If we don’t know how the population is growing or not growing, then we will not plan ahead. And so, that having been said, I think it brings us to issues that require to be attended to as we delve into these consultations.

“And I am extremely delighted that you have come for consultations. Because if we don’t consult, we implement programmes from Lusaka, most of the time we will be getting smaller. So, it is important that we consult each other,” ,” Mr. Mwanakampwe said.

He said there is also the need to build further capacity among the District Commissioners (DCs) and District Administrative Officers (DAOs) who are currently doing most of the census work.

He further observed that the district census committees that are supposed to oversee the implementation process have not even been put in place.

“And I am saying this in mind with the census that is on the horizon. You see what is happening is that most of the decisions right now are being made from Lusaka,” he said.

As devolution entails giving power to the people , it entails that districts must be allowed to decide who is going to participate in the forthcoming census.

He stated that the province has planners at both local and provincial level that could be used in order to achieve the intended objectives.

On the ongoing online application, the Permanent Secretary observed that there is need to work on internet connectivity especially in rural areas to capture most of the population.

He raised fears that with connectivity challenges in rural areas some citizens will be disadvantaged while it has potential to capture people that have not necessary requisites.

Earlier, Ministry of Finance Director for Population and Development Department, Charles Banda, told the PS that his team was in the province for consultations on the legal framework to actualize the 2019 National Population Policy.