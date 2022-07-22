Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has called on the New Dawn Administration to give former president Edgar Lungu the respect he deserves.
Hon Kampyongo said despite Lungu being a statesman, government should not expect him to be quite even when they are dragging his wife out of the bedroom.
He said that the former Head of State still can give an opinion on matters of national importance.
Commenting on the ZESCO issue, Kampyongo said the country no longer experienced load shedding but the current administration fails to recognize president Lungu for his efforts.
The lawmaker said this when he and other PF MPs addressed the media at Parliament today.
“We are happy that we saw the President at Kafue Gorge officiating at that very momentous occasion for ZESCO. And it doesn’t cost much Mr President because your predecessor was there to launch that project you were commissioning,” he said.
“So why should it be a problem just to recognize that simple effort of your predecessor? Because the dividends that are coming from there were planted by someone. So you can’t just appreciate the harvest without acknowledging those that planted. And this brings me to the point that we heard from the Managing Director for ZESCO……. that Zambia has got a surplus.”
He reminded members of the public that not too long ago Zambia had a deficit in terms of power.
“We had to import power at a higher cost. So if now we have a surplus, how are the Zambian people now benefiting from the surplus? What are the tariffs that Zambians are paying for this power they are supposing to be benefiting from? So we want the current government to appreciate the effort of our former president because it calls for effort,” he said.
“Today there is no load shedding. No one is speaking about it. They are talking about surplus, how did that come about? And some of this debt being talked about its what government contracted to ensure that we dealt with the energy sector.”
And Kampyongo stressed the need for the former Head of State to be left alone as he has taken leave.
“So today you can call for the removal of the immunity, people are aware of his services. He has taken leave he has gone but they want to drag him. Let’s give him the respect that he deserves,” he said.
“But that does not mean he will remain quite. Even when you enter his bedroom and drag his wife out he should remain quiet and say no if I come out they will say we will remove your immunity. Those are constitutional matters. Let us not gag him because even when he says he is a statesman; he will have opinions to give.”
