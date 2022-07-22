9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government exploring ways of making cooperatives self-reliant – Nalumango

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Government exploring ways of making cooperatives self-reliant – Nalumango
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the new dawn government is looking to realign the cooperative movement away from depending on state coffers.

Ms Nalumango said government was a cooperative movement that will not extend begging bowls.

The Vice President said the UPND Alliance administration will engage India to help build the capacity of and turn around cooperatives in the country.

Ms Nalumango said it is imperative that the cooperative movement in the country is helped to grow in order for it to play a significant role in Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.

She said there are vital lessons Zambia can learn from the progress India’s cooperative movement has made over the last 120 years in impacting the economy.

The Vice President was speaking after touring the US$ 5 billion Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) dairy cooperative plant.

Ms Nalumango said the Amul Cooperative society model is a clear cut framework that can help Zambia’s cooperative movement arise from slumber and effectively participate and contribute to the country’s economic development.

“your organization, the way you run things, we would like to tap into that, help us set up, we are not saying, we want cooperatives that will have the hand of government, we would like to follow this model” said Ms Nalumango.

Amul Managing Director Rupinder Sodhi explained that micro level participation of members is cardinal to the effective operation of a cooperative society.

Mr Signh said that every member of Amul is treated equal regardless of their shareholding status.

“The famers cooperative model is based on self-sufficient, business Enterprise, …and it has to be operated from bottom to up, You need very dedicated selfless farmers’ leadership…” Said Mr Sodhi.

He stressed that leadership and management styles of top to bottom are a recipe for cooperatives to fail.

The Amul Dairy cooperative was founded in 1946 to address and has over 18,000 farmers as members supplying the plant with milk used to make various dairy products.

Previous articleSishuwa donates defamation lawsuit proceeds to charity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government exploring ways of making cooperatives self-reliant – Nalumango

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the new dawn government is looking to realign the cooperative movement away from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government urged to compel companies to trade wholesale at Kasumbalesa

General News Chief Editor - 3
Youths in Chililabombwe district on the Copperbelt have advised the new dawn government to put in place modalities that will compel corporate companies to...
Read more

The over 30,000 teachers recently recruited advised to be dedicated to work

General News Chief Editor - 3
Ndola-based clergy Rev. Charles Ngoma has advised the over 30,000 teachers recently recruited by the Government to be dedicated to work as they go...
Read more

Action Aid Zambia hands over manual on the management of Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries

General News Chief Editor - 5
Action Aid Zambia has handed over a user guide manual that facilitates fishers and communities to participate in the management and sustainable use of...
Read more

Members of Parliament meet to find solution on human-animal conflict

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba yesterday met with Members of Parliament to find an amicable solution to challenges of human-animal conflict that have affected...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.