Friday, July 22, 2022
Police in Kitwe Arrest UPND Cadre who disrupted Joseph Malanji’s donations meeting

By Chief Editor
Police in Kitwe have arrested youth chairman for United Party for National Development ( UPND) Lingo Nyirenda,46, suspected to have smashed a wind screen to two of the cars at Bulangililo clinic.

This was when Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament, Joseph Malanji was donating accessories and furniture to the facility early this week.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu has confirmed the arrest adding that Nyirenda in Kwacha Constituency has been arrested for malicious damage.

She said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer for the charges. It is alleged that the suspect, upon noticing that Mr. Malanji was in the constituency to make a donation worth K130 , 000 to Bulangililo clinic , mobilised youths who started throwing missiles at the gathering.

Two vehicles belonging to Bulangililo clinic Sister-in-Charge and the Constituency Chairman for Patriotic Front ( PF) had their wind screens shattered, in the process.

“Be informed that Riverside Police Station has arrested one suspect Lingo Nyirenda aged 46, of Chief Magodi, District Lundazi also a UPND Kwacha Constituency Youth Chairman of house No. 277 Bulangililo T/ship The same will appear in court soon,” she said.

Ms. Zulu added that two women have also been arrested taking the total number of suspects to three and all them will appear in court by Wednesday next week.

In her press statement on Wednesday , Ms Zulu warned she will not tolerate lawlessness in province and that anyone perpetuating it will be dealt with.

Equally , UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa yesterday reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent warning that any UPND member risks standing and facing the law alone if he or she breaks the law.

