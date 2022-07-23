Promoted FAZ Division One side Mutondo Stars coach Saileti has been named the best coach on the Copperbelt at the provincial Awards Gala held at Kitwe’s Garden Court Hotel on Friday night.

Saileti led Mutondo Stars to the Division One play-offs after winning the Copperbelt Division One crown.

Saileti was nominated against Ndola United trainer Enock Sakala and Evans Mwaba from Chingola Police.

Luanshya United’s Assen Mwamba was named the player of the year while Young Power Dynamos’ Moses Mulenga walked away with the young player of the year award.

Mwamba overcame competition from Chingola Police striker Felix Lombe and Kalumba Mwila of Ndola United while Mulenga was lined up against Samuel Sakala and Osmond Chanda of Chingola Police and Mutondo respectively.

The coach of the year award is set to walk away with K5,000, the player of the year K3,000 and young player of the year K2,000.

FAZ Copperbelt chairman Patrick Ndhlovu hailed the awards.

“We are meeting as members of the Copperbelt province football fraternity to award the best deserving clubs, players and coaches for the 2021/2022 season, this itself makes football more competitive,” Ndhlovu said.

“I want to encourage the administrators of our provincial teams that as we start the 2022/23 season, let us work hard and observe football rules and regulations,” he said.