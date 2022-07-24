9.5 C
General News
731 employees at the Lusaka City Council have been found wanting by the Local Government Service Commission

By Chief Editor
Following an audit that was conducted by the commission earlier this year, 731 employees at the Lusaka City Council have been found wanting by the Local Government Service Commission.

Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani said that the Lusaka City Council has 1 224 divisions, and 1 to 3 staff in the register and that 41 extra staff are on the payroll but do not appear in the register.

Mr. Sejani disclosed that the audit revealed that 1 171 employees have requisite qualifications, while 53 do not have the qualifications as required by law.

Speaking during a media briefing, he said 46 out of the 53 members of staff are holding senior management positions.

Mr. Sejani said the audit also showed that 7 members of staff do not have Grade 12 certificates and further said the council employed 331 officers in division 3 as cashiers and revenue collectors illegally without approval by the Commission.

Mr. Sejani said the Commission also found that over 100 employees have not been confirmed for as long as 17 years but are fully qualified.

He said 18 officers are currently on suspension, while 40 went on study leave without authority and will be charged.

Mr. Sejani said the Commission has since recommended that the audit will be conducted in all 116 councils across the country.

The Local Government Service Commission Chairperson said the Commission will also advocate for the digitization of revenue collection to address theft among workers.

Mr. Sejani said the Commission will also engage the Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- and the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZQA) to ascertain the authenticity of the qualifications.

