Chipolopolo Zambia drew away with Mozambique on Sunday must now win at home this coming weekend to stay in the hunt for 2022 CHAN qualification.

The match ended 0-0 in Maputo as serial draw kings Mozambique continued from where they left off at last weekend’s 2022 COSAFA Cup in Durban.

It was the same thing at the COSAFA Cup where Mozambique drew in their quarterfinals against ex-holders South Africa and in the third place playoff against Senegal that were both decided on post-match penalties.

In-between, Mozambique suffered a 1-0 semifinal loss to runners-up Namibia.

Sunday’s stalemate leaves Zambia with no choice but to win their July 30 final leg home fixture in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to next month’s final round where Malawi awaits.

