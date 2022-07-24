It’s not right for anyone to suggest that Mumbi Phiri is being held in detention in an improper fashion, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said in an interview in Livingstone.

Mr Haimbe has explained that for anyone who is facing a non bailable offence to appear before the High Court, there is a process that is followed called “Cause Listing.”’

He said that in cause listing, it is always about first in first out, that in the case of Ms Phiri, there are many other people facing similar offences.

Mr Haimbe said it is a misconception for people to think that Ms Phiri must be given special treatment.

“There is also misconception about one particular individual which I need to address, a political party leader in the name of Mumbi Phiri. I know that there has been a lot of talk that she is being held without trial but the truth of the matter is that she is facing a non bailable offence and so many people are facing non bailable offences that are pending trial,” he said.

“So it is not correct to say that she is being held in an improper fashion but it is simply because of the nature of the offence she is facing,” he said.

Mr Haimbe also disclosed that progress has been made towards the amendment of the Public Order Act (POA).

He said that cabinet gave an approval in principle for the amendment of the POA and it is being run by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security being the line ministry that is in charge of matters related to the Public Order Act.

Mr Haimbe said progress has been made and he is hopeful that it’ll be before Parliament during the September session.