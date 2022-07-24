Forest Rangers, Zanaco, Green Eagles and promoted Nchanga Rangers had busy Saturdays of pre-season engagements ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign that will kickoff on August 20.

Forest Rangers took the short drive from Ndola to Luanshya to play FAZ National Division 1 side Jumulo whom they beat 3-0.

Peter Mwaangani scored a brace while Bwalya Mataka added the third goal for Forest.

At Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco visited City of Lusaka to play for two friendly sessions.

Zanaco won the first game 1-0 through an Abraham Siankombo 28th minute goal.

Kelvin Kaindu’s side also won the second session beating City 2-0 through John Sikaumbwe and Obino Chisala goals in the 13th and 38th minutes respectively.

Green Eagles were in Chingola on the same day where they were guests of promoted Nchanga Rangers at Watson Stadium.

Eagles won the first game 3-1 and concluded the afternoon with a 1-0 win over Nchanga’s first team.