9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY WRAP: Zanaco and Forest Rangers Win

By sports
54 views
0
Sports PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY WRAP: Zanaco and Forest Rangers Win
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forest Rangers, Zanaco, Green Eagles and promoted Nchanga  Rangers had busy Saturdays of  pre-season engagements ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign  that will kickoff on August 20.

Forest Rangers took the short drive from Ndola to Luanshya to play FAZ National Division 1 side Jumulo whom they beat 3-0.

Peter Mwaangani scored a brace while Bwalya Mataka added the third goal for Forest.

At Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco visited City of Lusaka to play for two friendly sessions.

Zanaco won the first game 1-0 through an Abraham Siankombo 28th minute goal.

Kelvin Kaindu’s side also won the second session beating City 2-0 through John Sikaumbwe and Obino Chisala goals in the 13th and 38th minutes respectively.

Green Eagles were in Chingola on the same day where they were guests of promoted Nchanga Rangers at Watson Stadium.

Eagles won the first game 3-1 and concluded the afternoon with a 1-0 win over Nchanga’s first team.

Previous articleLong Court Process Forces Harry Kalaba to resigns from the Party he founded to Form a New Political Party

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY WRAP: Zanaco and Forest Rangers Win

Forest Rangers, Zanaco, Green Eagles and promoted Nchanga  Rangers had busy Saturdays of  pre-season engagements ahead of the start...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Salutes Shepolopolo’s WAFCON Bronze Win

Sports sports - 0
FAZ has hailed the Shepolopolo for minting bronze at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco. The Zambia Women Team finished third at the Africa...
Read more

Chipolopolo Commence 2022 CHAN Qualifier Race

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo are in Maputo to exorcise a ghost from their recent past when they face Mozambique in a 2022 CHAN first round, first leg...
Read more

Bruce Mwape Salutes Shepolopolo’s WAFCON Bronze Victory

Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has saluted his women for Fridays giant-killing act following their 1-0 victory over record 11-time champions...
Read more

Mutondo Stars Coach Saileti Wins Copperbelt FAZ Best Coach Award

Sports sports - 1
Promoted FAZ Division One side Mutondo Stars coach Saileti has been named the best coach on the Copperbelt at the provincial Awards Gala held...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.