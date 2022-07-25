25 unclaimed bodies have been buried by the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) working in close collaboration with the Lusaka City Council (LCC).

On 29th June, 2022, LCC caused a notice in the press about its intention to bury 25 bodies following a request from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

Yesterday, the SDA Church Ibex Hill Mission District came on board to provide coffins, disinfectant and conduct a church service for the unclaimed bodies which were buried at Chingwere Cemetery in Matero.

The bodies were buried in accordance with the provisions on section 61, paragraph 41 of the Second Shedule of Local Government Act Cap 281 which assigns a 14- day notice for members of the public to claim and identify any of the bodies and conduct burial.

In a statement issued, LCC Public Relations Officer Kabaenda Makwele expressed gratitude to the works of the SDA Church who always rise to the task of performing noble burials of unclaimed bodies.

“We hope other organisations will emulate the candid works of the SDA church,” he stated

Mr Makwele also thanked the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) management for facilitating the release of the unclaimed bodies.