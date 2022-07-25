Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri has expressed concern at the surge of conflicts in chiefdoms.

Mr. Phiri wondered how development can take place in the country with increased cases of land and succession disputes within chiefdoms.

He implored traditional leaders to amicably resolve land wrangles and succession disputes so as to foster unity and peace in the country.

Mr Phiri said when he officiated at the opening of the third term diploma programme for traditional leadership and governance at Chalimbana University.

He said meaningful development can only take place once succession disputes and chiefdom boundary wrangles are addressed.

Mr Phiri stressed that government is worried with the increased incidents of succession disputes which has led to conflicts.

He reiterated that government will not interfere in succession disputes but support any efforts aimed at resolving those issues.

Mr Phiri also assured traditional leaders that government is in the process of making the 1958 chiefdom boundary maps available in an effort to address boundary conflicts.

“Your royal highnesses, it goes without saying that it is not possible to foster development where there is no unity and peace. We need to curb the surge in conflicts within the chiefdoms, after all, we are Zambians at the end of the day,” he said.

He urged traditional leaders to use the knowledge they have acquired during the training to resolving land wrangles and succession disputes.

Mr Phiri appealed to the traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to take advantage of the free education policy by enrolling in school.

“Your royal highnesses, government wishes to express its profound gratitude for supporting this initiative at such a time as this when we have seen a surge in incidences of succession disputes, chiefdom boundary wrangles, unsustainable natural resource exploitation leading to increased conflict and deprivation among the subjects,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, House of Chiefs Deputy Chairperson, Chieftainess Msoro said the knowledge acquired during the training will contribute in building strong leadership skills among the chiefs.

Chieftainess Msoro expressed optimism that land disputes and chiefdom wrangles will reduce with the skills chiefs have acquired in conflict resolution.

She also appealed to other traditional leaders to consider enrolling for the course at Chalimbana University.

Meanwhile, Chalimbana University School of Leadership and Business Management Dean, Dewin Sikalumbi said the courses being offered under the traditional leadership and governance are tailored to meet the needs of chiefs as they preside on the affairs of chiefdoms.