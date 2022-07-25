9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 25, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lubinda calls on members of the party and general public to offer solidarity to Former First Lady Esther Lungu

By Chief Editor
54 views
1
General News Lubinda calls on members of the party and general public to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has called on members of the party and general public to offer solidarity to the former first lady Esther Lungu as she appears at the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Speaking at his residence when he received a petition from women who demanded that the harrasment against the former First Lady, Mrs Esther Lungu and the incarceration without trial of former PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri must come to an end, Mr Lubinda urged supporters to on Tuesday, walk to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices on Government road, Ridgeway area.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema was digging pits for his political opponents by his vengeful actions but he will fall in them.

Mr. Lubinda also condemned the failure by the State to include Mumbi on the High Court Cause List since May 2022.

He said it was clear that the State had no case against Mumbi Phiri but was using detention as a form of punishment.

He said the speedy at which Mumbi Phiri was arrested should also apply to try her case.

He urged President Hichilema to concentrate on building the economy instead of focusing on destroying those he perceived to be his political enemies.

And Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa MP said the party members should remain strong, and united and should not be intimidated by the tactics of harassment being perpetrated by the New Dawn Administration.

Previous articleSmall holder farmers lack support

1 COMMENT

  1. THIS MAN HAS PRODUCED NOTHING OF VALUE IN THE PAST
    WHY DONT THEY BOOT HIM OUT WITH OTHER OLD TIMERS TO GIVE THE PARTY A CHANCE
    ITS TIME YOUNG NEW BLOOD

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Lubinda calls on members of the party and general public to offer solidarity to Former First Lady Esther Lungu

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has called on members of the party and general public to offer...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Extend recruitment of more staff to other ministries

General News Chief Editor - 1
A Ward Councillor in Malambo Constituency of Mambwe District in the Eastern Province has appealed to the Government to extend the recruitment of more...
Read more

Buying, selling and trafficking dogs for meat is illegal in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 26
Lusaka City Council Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has said that the buying, selling and trafficking dogs for meat is illegal in Zambia. Ms Nanyangwe...
Read more

New Dawn Government remains resolute in ensuring a safer Kabwe District, free from lead poisoning

General News Chief Editor - 4
The New Dawn Government says it remains resolute to ensuring a safer Kabwe District, free from lead poisoning. Kabwe District Commissioner Lennox Shimwamba says...
Read more

Second gentleman Max Nalumango advises the Church to reclaim its prophetic voice

General News Chief Editor - 8
Second gentleman Max Nalumango has advised the church to reclaim its prophetic voice in offering good counsel to the nation. Bishop Nalumango observes that the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.