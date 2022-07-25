Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has called on members of the party and general public to offer solidarity to the former first lady Esther Lungu as she appears at the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Speaking at his residence when he received a petition from women who demanded that the harrasment against the former First Lady, Mrs Esther Lungu and the incarceration without trial of former PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri must come to an end, Mr Lubinda urged supporters to on Tuesday, walk to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices on Government road, Ridgeway area.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema was digging pits for his political opponents by his vengeful actions but he will fall in them.

Mr. Lubinda also condemned the failure by the State to include Mumbi on the High Court Cause List since May 2022.

He said it was clear that the State had no case against Mumbi Phiri but was using detention as a form of punishment.

He said the speedy at which Mumbi Phiri was arrested should also apply to try her case.

He urged President Hichilema to concentrate on building the economy instead of focusing on destroying those he perceived to be his political enemies.

And Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa MP said the party members should remain strong, and united and should not be intimidated by the tactics of harassment being perpetrated by the New Dawn Administration.